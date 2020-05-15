BlackRock Inc. Sells 163,892 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,260,927 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.85% of Manhattan Associates worth $311,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 515,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ MANH opened at $71.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.