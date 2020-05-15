BlackRock Inc. Sells 247,333 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,019,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.07% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $298,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of WWD stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.