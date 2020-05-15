BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,433 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,456,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Nielsen worth $306,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,011 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,562,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,622,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,931,000 after buying an additional 602,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Nielsen news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLSN opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

