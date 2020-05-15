BlackRock Inc. Sells 357,282 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 357,282 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.43% of Universal Forest Products worth $331,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In related news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

