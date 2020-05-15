BlackRock Inc. Sells 39,677 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.52% of Franklin Electric worth $295,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,372,000 after buying an additional 123,378 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $35,228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 22.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $190,795.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FELE opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.