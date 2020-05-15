BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,136,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.99% of Perspecta worth $294,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $21,469,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $97,161.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,424 shares of company stock valued at $232,378 over the last three months.

Perspecta stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.32.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

