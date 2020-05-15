BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives Media Impact Rating of 3.91

Headlines about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a coverage optimism score of 3.91 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.91.

NYSE BLK traded up $15.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $513.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,793. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $487.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,845 shares of company stock worth $49,180,623 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

