BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.50 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,301. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $486.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.