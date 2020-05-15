Blakecoin (BLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,270.24

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $11,270.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blakecoin

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,156,649 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

