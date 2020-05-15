BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,196.74

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BLAST has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $16,196.74 and $12.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 42,875,272 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.