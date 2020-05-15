BlockStamp (BST) Reaches Market Cap of $4.35 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $1,712.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000374 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000150 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001634 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,895,135 coins and its circulating supply is 26,352,169 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.