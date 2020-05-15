Bloom (BLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,316.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Bloom has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $1,316.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.02000867 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00084907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00169755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, AirSwap and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.