Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $7.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $4.65 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $5.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.96 million to $49.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $144.71 million, with estimates ranging from $67.89 million to $312.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

BPMC stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.10. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $1,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,368,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $63,722.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,749.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,123. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $79,919,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,379,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

