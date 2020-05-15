Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Romano Tio Acquires 3,000 Shares

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Romano Tio bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $441,625.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Romano Tio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Romano Tio bought 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Romano Tio bought 1,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $5,950.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Romano Tio bought 2,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,712. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

