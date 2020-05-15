Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.83.

BA traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.00. 26,734,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.54. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

