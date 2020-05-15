BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 385.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $31.27. 457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

