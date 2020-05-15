BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

