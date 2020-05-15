BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,962,000 after acquiring an additional 178,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after buying an additional 616,763 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,994,000 after buying an additional 144,551 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,655,000 after acquiring an additional 121,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,601,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,374,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 60,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,288. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

