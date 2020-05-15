BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,987 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 465,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,406. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.