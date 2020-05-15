BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 67,542 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,542 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 19,638,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

