Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Given Under Review Rating at Shore Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Boohoo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 338.21 ($4.45).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 354.70 ($4.67) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 279.19. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 354.60 ($4.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 66.88.

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.