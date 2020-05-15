Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 289.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after acquiring an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

Booking stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,387.99. The stock had a trading volume of 395,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,378.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,756.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.