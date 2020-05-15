BOOM (BOOM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,480.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market cap of $915,802.16 and approximately $27,480.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.02011201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00085160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,203,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,172,935 tokens. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

