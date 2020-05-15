Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Pivotal Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.91. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

