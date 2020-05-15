Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,066.78

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $216,066.78 and approximately $1,447.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.60 or 0.03413650 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030877 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

