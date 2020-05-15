Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $$26.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Bouygues has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.