Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,579 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,935 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

NYSE:JPM opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.