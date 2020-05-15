Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $212.00 at CIBC

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from $189.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Union Gaming Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE BYD traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 156,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.27. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 105,482.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,726,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,085,000 after purchasing an additional 227,769 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,137,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,601,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

