BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 1,019.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 16.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,187.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,958,026 shares during the period. 42.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BPMP opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.53%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

