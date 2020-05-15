Bp Plc Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

