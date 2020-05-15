BQT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,291.00 (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. BQT has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $2,291.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,698,613 tokens. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. BQT’s official website is bqt.io.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

