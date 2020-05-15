Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,471 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

