Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 88.33 ($1.16).

Several research analysts have commented on BREE shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 92 ($1.21) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. Breedon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

