Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTGF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $44.09. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

Get Brenntag alerts:

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.