Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 894.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 253.3%.

NYSE MNRL opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.58 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,375 shares of company stock worth $246,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

