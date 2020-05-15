Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69,427 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $64.09. 35,222,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,214,240. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

