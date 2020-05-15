Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BMY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.33. 18,959,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,009,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $11,012,211,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,815,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $797,038,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

