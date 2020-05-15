Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,061,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.43% of Brixmor Property Group worth $323,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

