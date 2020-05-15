Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,757,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,740 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.59% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 956,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,097,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,876,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,290 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after acquiring an additional 704,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,326,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $9.14. 252,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $130,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

