Brokerages Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce $2.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.14 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $14.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

NYSE ARMK opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.69. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $61,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock worth $1,972,068. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

