Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.54. Kansas City Southern posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

NYSE KSU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,219,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.