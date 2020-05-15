Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,851. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.