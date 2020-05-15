Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will post $977.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the lowest is $722.10 million. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

