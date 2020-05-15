Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.21 million.

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,963. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $110,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,640,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,184 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 25,132,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,789,000 after acquiring an additional 522,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,239,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,248,000 after buying an additional 382,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,625,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,413,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

