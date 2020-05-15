Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.49. Ashland Global posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

ASH stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.