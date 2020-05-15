Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to Announce -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.24). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($11.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.13) to ($9.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($1.44). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 102,145,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,229. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.94. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $108.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after buying an additional 9,618,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 326,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

