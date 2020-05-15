Brokerages Expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.69. Axos Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,272,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AX opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

