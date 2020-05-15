Brokerages Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,483.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 855,807 shares of company stock worth $26,350,408 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $2,530,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

