Brokerages Expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.15. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Forward Air by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Forward Air by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $42.77. 129,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

