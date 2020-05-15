Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report $16.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.24 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $82.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $109.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $220.99 million, with estimates ranging from $70.93 million to $282.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

GBT opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $87.54.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,267 shares of company stock worth $4,971,354 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,290.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

